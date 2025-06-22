Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’871 0.0%  SPI 16’448 0.0%  Dow 42’207 0.1%  DAX 23’351 1.3%  Euro 0.9426 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’234 0.7%  Gold 3’369 -0.1%  Bitcoin 84’712 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8178 0.1%  Öl 77.3 -1.8% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Strategien für alternative Einkommensquellen
Eine Innovation für verbesserten Investorenschutz
23.06.2025 00:00:35

Singapore Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.7 percent.

Singapore also will see Q1 data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting the jobless rate will come in at 2.1 percent - up from 1.9 percent in the previous three months.

Australia will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in May, their scores were 51.0 and 50.6, respectively.

Japan will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in May, their scores were 49.4 and 51.0, respectively.

Taiwan will provide May unemployment numbers; in April, the jobless rate was 3.36 percent.

EZB schlägt Alarm: Goldpreis-Rally könnte Finanzsystem erschüttern
Konkurrenz für NVIDIA-Aktie? Dieses Unternehmen könnte in 10 Jahren einen höheren Börsenwert haben
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: Warum dieser Experte jetzt eine 4-Billionen-Bewertung sieht
Bitcoin & Co. geben nach: Kryptomärkte unter Druck nach US-Militärschlag im Iran
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Airbus-Aktie höher: Neue Grossaufträge

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
