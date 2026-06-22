Singapore, Hong Kong To Release Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release May numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 1.8 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 1.4 percent.

Hong Kong will provide May data for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 1.7 percent on year.

Taiwan will release May figures for export orders and unemployment; in April, export orders surged 48.1 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.34 percent.

Japan will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in May, their scores were 54.5, 50.0 and 51.1, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary June results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in May, their scores were 50.7, 48.7 and 48.7, respectively.

Thailand is scheduled release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance sometime this week; in April, imports were up 45.0 percent and exports climbed an annual 23.1 percent for a trade deficit of $10.020 billion.