Singapore GDP Expands 2.1% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in Monday's advance estimate.

That was roughly in line with expectations following the 9.2 percent spike in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, gross domestic product was down 3.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for a decline of 4.5 percent following the 5.8 percent drop in the three months prior.

For all of 2020, GDP was down 5.8 percent both on quarter and on year.