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14.04.2026 00:03:23

Singapore GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, GDP was up 8.7 percent on quarter and 6.9 percent on year.

Australia will see March results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions, plus April results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index. In February, confidence was at -1 and conditions were at +7, while the consumer sentiment index was up 1.2 percent in March.

Japan will provide revised February data for industrial production; in the previous reading, production was down 2.1 percent on month and capacity utilization was up 2.9 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed until Thursday for the Songkran Festival.

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