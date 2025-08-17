Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.08.2025 00:01:23

Singapore Export Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Monday release July figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, NODX was up 14.3 percent on month and 13.0 percent on year.

New Zealand will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 47.3.

Japan will see June data for its tertiary industry activity index; in May, the reading was -1.10.

Thailand is scheduled to release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product starting on Monday; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.

