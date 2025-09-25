|
25.09.2025 19:12:44
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Well Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's sale of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted well below average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.953 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.925 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted below average demand.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus klar unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Letztlich gemischte Vorzeichen in Asien
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die US-Börsen notieren ebenso leichter. An den wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}