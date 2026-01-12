Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.01.2026 09:44:50

Romanian Trade Gap Narrows In November

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade gap narrowed to EUR 2.26 billion in November from EUR 2.85 billion in the corresponding month last year. In October, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.0 billion.

Exports dropped 0.1 percent annually in November, and imports declined by 5.3 percent.

During the first eleven months of 2025, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 29.77 billion, down from EUR 30.1 billion in the corresponding period last year.

