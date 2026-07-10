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10.07.2026 14:16:02
Romania Trade Gap Narrows In May
(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
The trade gap dropped to EUR 2.6 billion in May from EUR 2.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was also a shortfall of EUR 3.1 billion.
Exports climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, and imports were 1.9 percent higher.
During the first five months of the year, the total trade deficit was EUR 13.5 billion, down from EUR 14.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag etwas stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert dagegen seitwärts. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.