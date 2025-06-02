Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.06.2025 00:03:46

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 20, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA cut the cash rate target to 3.85 percent from 4.10 percent. The board judged that the risks to inflation became more balanced. Inflation reached the target band and upside risks appear to have diminished as international developments are set to weigh on the economy, the board observed.

Australia also will release Q1 numbers for current account and company gross operating profits. The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$12.3 billion following the A$12.5 billion shortfall in the previous three months. Profits are seen higher by 1.4 percent on quarter, slowing from 5.9 percent in the three months prior.

New Zealand will provide Q1 data for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.6 percent on quarter - up from 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.

South Korea will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

Japan will release May numbers for its monetary base, with forecasts looking for a decline of 4.2 percent on year after sinking 5.1 percent in April.

China will see May results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin; in April, the index score was 50.4.

Finally, the markets in Thailand remain closed on Tuesday for Queen Suthida's birthday and will re-open on Wednesday. South Korea also is shuttered for its presidential election.

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

