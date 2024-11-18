RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 5 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark interest rate at a 13-year high of 4.35 percent for the eighth straight session, saying that underlying inflation remains too high. The bank had previously changed its rate in November 2023, when it was lifted by 25 basis points to the highest level since late 2011.

Malaysia will provide October figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in September, imports were up 10.9 percent on year and exports dipped an annual 0.3 percent for a trade surplus of MYR13.20 billion.