RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its March 19 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.35 percent for the third straight meeting. The policy board added that the economic outlook and the interest rate path are uncertain as inflation remains high, although it is moderating.

Australia also will see March results for the manufacturing PMI from Judo Bank and the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute. In February, the manufacturing PMI score was 47.8, while the inflation forecast was -0.1 percent on month.

South Korea will provide March data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly gain and the 3.1 percent annual increase in February.