SMI 11’730 0.2%  SPI 15’443 0.3%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’492 0.1%  Euro 0.9718 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’083 0.0%  Gold 2’251 0.8%  Bitcoin 62’961 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9043 0.0%  Öl 87.8 0.3% 
Analysten sehen Potenzial für weitere Rally der Netflix-Aktie
Rohstoffe im März 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
02.04.2024 00:04:09

RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its March 19 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.35 percent for the third straight meeting. The policy board added that the economic outlook and the interest rate path are uncertain as inflation remains high, although it is moderating.

Australia also will see March results for the manufacturing PMI from Judo Bank and the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute. In February, the manufacturing PMI score was 47.8, while the inflation forecast was -0.1 percent on month.

South Korea will provide March data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly gain and the 3.1 percent annual increase in February.

Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen
Zuflüsse in Bitcoin-ETFs nehmen zu - CrypoQuant-CEO warnt vor drohender Liquiditätskrise
Lufthansa-Aktie: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Swatch-Aktie: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Krypto-Community gespalten: Goldman Sachs & Co. arbeiten an Blockchain-Lösung für die Geschäftswelt
Wall Street am Ostermontag schlussendlich mit gemischten Tendenzen

