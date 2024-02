RBA Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its Feb. 6 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the RBA decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.35 percent. The RBA board also maintained the interest rate paid on exchange settlement balances at 4.25 percent. The RBA has increased its cash rate target by 425 basis points since May last year. The current 4.35 percent is the highest since late 2011.

Malaysia will provide January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 8.0 percent on year after adding 2.9 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.5 percent after tumbling 10.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at 15.80 billion ringgit, up from 11.80 billion a month earlier.

Hong Kong will see January data for unemployment, with forecasts suggesting that the jobless rate will hold steady at 2.9 percent.