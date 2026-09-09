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09.09.2026 15:06:17
Portugal Trade Gap Narrows In July
(RTTNews) - Portugal's foreign trade shortfall decreased in July from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 3.1 billion in July from EUR 3.4 billion in the same month last year.
Exports climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in July, while imports rose only 0.6 percent. Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports increased 4.2 percent.
Besides fuels and lubricants, the most notable increases occurred in exports of Industrial supplies, which grew 8.1 percent from last year.
On a month-on-month basis, exports increased by 2.7 percent in July after decreasing by 1.1 percent in June.
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