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18.09.2026 13:42:38

Portugal Producer Price Inflation Highest Since February 2023

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in three-and-a-half years, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Friday.

The producer price index climbed 7.2 percent yearly in August, faster than the 5.7 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.

Energy prices alone grew 3.8 percent annually in August, and the price index for intermediate goods climbed 2.6 percent. Prices for both consumer goods and capital goods increased at a comparatively slower pace of 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.8 percent in August.

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