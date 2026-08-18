Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’256 -0.3%  SPI 20’091 -0.5%  Dow 53’460 -0.5%  DAX 26’246 -0.4%  Euro 0.9405 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’497 -0.5%  Gold 4’393 -0.5%  Bitcoin 52’256 0.0%  Dollar 0.8125 0.2%  Öl 90.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Rocket Lab und Caterpillar im Vergleich: Welcher Wachstumstitel hat mehr Potenzial?
Basilea-Aktie weit im Plus: Ziele hochgeschraubt
Huber+Suhner-Aktie verliert kräftig: Ausbau der Kapazitäten drückt Gewinn
Evonext-Aktie sackt ab: Reverse Merger mit Sporttechnologie-Firma Ascend
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus - Morgan Stanley sieht weiteres KI-Aufwärtspotenzial
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

18.08.2026 13:20:25

Portugal Producer Price Inflation Climbs To 41-month High

(RTTNews) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, largely due to higher costs for energy and intermediate goods, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 5.8 percent yearly in July, faster than the 5.1 percent stable increase in June. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 10.3 percent.

Energy prices surged 15.8 percent annually in July versus a 12.7 percent jump in June. The annual price growth in intermediate goods accelerated to 6.5 percent from 6.3 percent. Prices for capital and consumer goods grew 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in July.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SIG-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Schon wieder ein CEO-Wechsel - Keto nach wenigen Monaten durch Erkens abgelöst
Palantir-Aktie verliert an Attraktivität: Cathie Wood setzt verstärkt auf Cerebras - So reagieren die Aktien
Sandoz-Aktie profitiert: Pharmaunternehmen schliesst Zusammenarbeit mit Henlius für bis zu 10 Biosimilars
Partners Group-Aktie kaum verändert: Privatkredit-Mandat über 1 Milliarde US-Dollar in Asien abgeschlossen
adidas Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von adidas
Stadler Rail als Opfer: Angeklagter bestreitet Beteiligung an Ransomware-Angriff - Aktie in Rot
Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Möglicherweise droht der Verlust des Russland-Geschäfts
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

Bill Ackman schichtet um: Vier neue Aktien im Depot - Alphabet fliegt raus
Depot im Blick
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Nach Warren Buffett: Auf diese Aktien setzt Berkshire Hathaway
Zeitenwende bei Berkshire Hathaway: Der Konzern wird erstmals seit Jahren wieder zum Netto-Käufe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1683 -0.0015
-0.12