11.02.2026 13:32:54

Portugal Inflation Confirmed At 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in nearly a year, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent annually in January, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in March 2025.  

Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent.

The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices eased to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent.  Inflation based on services slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in December, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation was 1.9 percent in January versus 2.4 percent in the prior month.

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

