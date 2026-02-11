Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
11.02.2026 13:32:54
Portugal Inflation Confirmed At 10-month Low
(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in nearly a year, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent annually in January, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.
Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in March 2025.
Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent.
The annual price growth in unprocessed products moderated to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent. Meanwhile, the decline in energy prices eased to 2.2 percent from 2.4 percent. Inflation based on services slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in December, as estimated.
The EU measure of inflation was 1.9 percent in January versus 2.4 percent in the prior month.
