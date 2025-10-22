Poland Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales expanded at the fastest pace in five months in September, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

At constant prices, retail sales rose 6.4 percent annually in September, faster than the 3.1 percent increase in August. Nonetheless, that was below the expected increase of 6.8 percent.

The latest growth rate was the quickest since April, when sales had risen 7.6 percent.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear alone surged by 20.5 percent, and those of furniture, radios, televisions, and household appliances grew by 16.1 percent. Demand for motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts also advanced sharply by 15.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, sales decreased 2.7 percent in September, following a 0.4 percent fall in August.