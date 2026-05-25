Poland Retail Sales Growth Eases In April

(RTTNews) - Poland's retail sales growth moderated in April after accelerating to the strongest level in nearly four years in March, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

At constant prices, retail sales advanced 1.3 percent annually in March, much slower than the 8.7 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the current sequence of increase began in April 2025.

The overall growth in April was mainly driven by a 25.6 percent surge in sales of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels from last year. Sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopedic equipment also logged a sharp increase of 9.1 percent.

On the other hand, demand for textiles, clothing, and footwear dropped 9.5 percent, and sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 5.8 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.8 percent after recovering sharply by 18.1 percent in March.