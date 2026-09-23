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23.09.2026 12:20:02

Poland Jobless Rate Remains Steady At 5.8%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Poland stayed unchanged for the second straight month in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.8 percent in August, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 5.9 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.5 percent.

There were 909,500 unemployed people compared to 906,400 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 856,300.

Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old increased to 118,500 from 116,700 a month earlier.

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