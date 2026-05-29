Britische Pfund - Polnischer Zloty GBP - PLN
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
29.05.2026 16:38:31
Poland Inflation Eases Slightly To 3.1%
(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in May from a 10-month high in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.2 percent increase in April.
Costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew 5.0 percent compared to last year, and those for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment were 12.3 percent more expensive. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 0.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in May.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/PLN
|4.8807
|0.0035
|0.07
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUSA und Iran offenbar vor vorläufiger Einigung: Dow auf Rekordfahrt -- SMI freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Der Dow erreicht ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils freundlich.