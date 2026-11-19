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19.11.2026 10:50:29
Poland Consumer Confidence Weakens In November
(RTTNews) - Poland's households became more pessimistic in November, and the confidence level weakened to the lowest in one-and-a-half years, survey data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -14.2 in November from -14.0 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the weakest reading since May 2025.
The index measuring outlook regarding the general economic situation in the country remained stable at -25.3. The past financial situation index dropped slightly to -29.7 from -29.6.
Meanwhile, households' expectations regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months rose marginally to -5.1 from -5.2. Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases compared to September, with the corresponding index falling to -3.0 from -2.9.
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