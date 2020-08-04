04.08.2020 01:45:08

Overall Tokyo Inflation Jumps 0.6% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.6 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and was up from 0.3 percent in June.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Individually, prices were up for food, housing furniture, clothing, medical care, communication and recreation. Prices were down for fuel and education.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both added 0.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.71
4.13 %
Sika 206.70
3.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.40
3.03 %
SGS 2’460.00
2.89 %
CS Group 9.99
2.82 %
Swisscom 492.60
1.40 %
Swiss Re 72.58
1.14 %
Nestle 109.32
1.13 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 56.68
0.32 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB