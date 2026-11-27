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27.11.2026 11:17:30
Norway Retail Sales Rebound 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales increased in October after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.
The volume of retail rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease in September.
The rebound in October was mainly driven by a 5.7 percent rise in sales of automotive fuel and 2.1 percent more sales in non-specialized stores. Sales of food items also showed an increase of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of cultural and recreational goods contracted 3.4 percent.
On an annual basis, retail sales fell at a slower pace of 0.4 percent in October versus a 1.3 percent decrease in the prior month.
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