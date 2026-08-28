Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’407.2800 0.2%  SPI 20’289 0.1%  Dow 53’569 0.2%  DAX 26’492 0.5%  Euro 0.9359 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’467 0.7%  Gold 4’596 -0.1%  Bitcoin 63’912 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8034 -0.1%  Öl 89.9 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998On113454047Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
VW-Aktie steigt: Versammlung in Kassel - Betriebsrat pocht auf Zusagen
BYD-Aktie unter der Lupe: Zahlen des Tesla-Konkurrenten im Blick
Valora-Aktie: CEO verlässt Unternehmen nach 14 Jahren
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Jungfraubahn-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Nahost-Krise bremst erstes Halbjahr
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Nokia Aktie 472721 / US6549022043

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.08.2026 12:46:51

Norway Retail Sales Fall 0.7% In July

Nokia
9.15 EUR 1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Norway's retail sales declined in July after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

The volume of retail dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.6 percent increase in June, which was the fastest growth since May 2024.

The contraction in July was mainly driven by 2.8 percent fewer sales in automotive fuel and a 2.1 percent decline in demand for ICT equipment. Sales of other household equipment decreased 0.9 percent, and retail sales of food items also showed a fall of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of other goods were 1.8 percent higher.

On an annual basis, retail sales fell at a faster pace of 2.0 percent in July versus a 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA übertrifft hohe Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz - Aktie springt an
Elliott Investment Management: Das waren die grössten Aktienpositionen im 2. Quartal 2026
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: US-Zulassung für erweiterten Einsatz von HER2-Krebstests erhalten
Nach starken Zahlen: Analysten überbieten sich mit Kurszielen für NVIDIA-Aktie - das sollten Anleger wissen
Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: SMI letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Freitagvormittag in Rot
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Rund 260 Millionen Euro in Nordhessen investiert - so reagieren RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS
Novo Nordisk-Aktie verliert: China prüft Abnehmpille
Goldpreis: Warten auf Rede von Fed-Chef Kevin Warsh
Accelleron-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Starkes Halbjahr bringt Prognose-Upgrade

Top-Rankings

US-Tech-Riesen dominieren: Diese Aktien hält die Deutsche Bank im 2. Quartal 2026
Portfolio-Check: Diese US-Aktien hält die Deutsche Bank
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Duquesne Family Office-Depot im Q2 2026: In diese Aktien hat Stanley Druckenmiller investiert
13F gewährt Einblick
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/35: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/35. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.