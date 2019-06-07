07.06.2019 01:35:03

New Zealand Volume Of Building Jumps 6.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The overall volume of building in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent and was up sharply from the upwardly revised 3.4 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 2.7 percent).

Non-residential building volume rose a seasonally adjusted 9.0 percent, the bureau said, while residential building volume rose a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent.

