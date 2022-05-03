Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
New Zealand Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.2% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The jobless rate in New Zealand came in at 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The employment change was 0.1 percent on quarter - also matching forecasts and steady from the three months prior.

Labor costs were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year, up from 0.6 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in the three months prior.

The participation rate was 70.9, missing forecasts for 71.1 - which would have been unchanged.

