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06.05.2026 00:01:14

New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, the jobless rate was 5.4 percent and the participation rate was 70.5 percent.

South Korea will provide April numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 2.2 percent yearly gain in March.

Australia will see April results for the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in March, their scores were -27.9 and -31.4, respectively.

Thailand will release April numbers for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to climb 1.73 percent on year after slipping 0.08 percent in March. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 0.60 percent, up from 0.57 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong will provide March data for retail sales; in February, sales were up 19.3 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Thursday.

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