New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see Q4 numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.3 percent, with an employment increase of 0.3 percent on quarter anticipated following the flat reading in the three months prior.
Australia will see December results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in November, their scores were -18.7 and -18.0, respectively.
Finally, several of the regional areas will see PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
