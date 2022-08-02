Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’118 -0.3%  SPI 14’407 -0.3%  Dow 32’396 -1.2%  DAX 13’449 -0.2%  Euro 0.9735 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’761 -0.7%  Bitcoin 22’106 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9575 0.0%  Öl 99.8 -0.1% 
0 CHF Kommission
03.08.2022 00:00:14

New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to come in at 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in the previous three months - while the employment change is seen higher by 0.4 percent on quarter after rising 0.1 percent in Q1.

Australia will provide June figures for retail sales and July results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG. In May, sales were up 0.9 percent on month - while the construction index score was 46.2 in June.

Australia also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from S&P Global; in June, the scores for both were 52.6.

Japan also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from Jibun bank; in June, their scores were 54.0 and 53.0, respectively.

China also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from Caixin; in June, their scores were 54.5 and 55.3, respectively.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for their private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 52.4 and 57.5, respectively.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Ausbaupläne von Meyer Burger kommen bei starker Nachfrage etwas langsamer voran
Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel
CS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating auf 'Baa2'
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger im Bärenmodus
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Swiss Re schätzt Naturkatastrophenschäden global auf 35 Milliarden
Neue Details zum geplanten Ethereum-Merge sorgen für Kursrally
Meyer Burger passt erwartete Produktionsmengen f&#252;r 2022 und 2023 an
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
Stratege Ed Yardeni: Entwarnung für den S&P 500 - Talsohle bereits erreicht
Zur Rose Aktie News: Bullen treiben Zur Rose an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit