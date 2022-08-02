New Zealand Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to come in at 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in the previous three months - while the employment change is seen higher by 0.4 percent on quarter after rising 0.1 percent in Q1.

Australia will provide June figures for retail sales and July results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG. In May, sales were up 0.9 percent on month - while the construction index score was 46.2 in June.

Australia also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from S&P Global; in June, the scores for both were 52.6.

Japan also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from Jibun bank; in June, their scores were 54.0 and 53.0, respectively.

China also will see July results for its services and composite indexes from Caixin; in June, their scores were 54.5 and 55.3, respectively.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for their private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 52.4 and 57.5, respectively.