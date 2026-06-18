Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’766 -0.4%  SPI 19’463 -0.3%  Dow 51’565 0.1%  DAX 25’027 0.4%  Euro 0.9222 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’323 0.4%  Gold 4’210 -1.1%  Bitcoin 50’594 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8046 0.0%  Öl 79.2 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Crash-Risiko: Wenn Staaten ihre Krypto-Bestände bewegen
Micron-Aktie erreicht die 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Diese alternativen Chip-Titel könnten für Anleger interessant sein
Goldman-Sachs-Chef besorgt: Hohe Ölpreise könnten Verbraucherverhalten beeinträchtigen
Pfizer-Aktie verliert: Finanzchef geht im August
Warum Jefferies der Amazon-Aktie weiteres KI-Potenzial zutraut
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

19.06.2026 00:54:18

New Zealand Trade Surplus NZ$875 Million In May

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of NZ$800 Million in May, Statistics New Zealand revealed on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of NZ$875 million and was down from the downwardly revised NZ$1.598 billion surplus in April (originally NZ$1.920 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$8.88 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$8.27 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$8.62 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$8.08 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.67 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.70 billion).

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie mit Verlusten: VW-Chef bekräftigt Sparkurs - Aufsichtsrätin tritt ab
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Optionen ziehen Anleger an - Experten mahnen zur Vorsicht - Aktie erstmals im Minus
Michael Burry kritisch gegenüber SpaceX-Aktie - eine Wette gegen Elon Musk kommt dennoch nicht in Frage
Straumann-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Margenprognose für 2026 deutlich angehoben
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
FreeCast-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Kooperation mit SpaceX' Starlink treibt den Kurs an
Partners Group-Aktie büsst ein: Bestehender Fonds wird in Beteiligungs- und Realisierungsaktien geteilt
Micron-Aktie erreicht die 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Diese alternativen Chip-Titel könnten für Anleger interessant sein
Kuros-Aktie schwächer: Weitere MagnetOs-Strategie vorgestellt

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.2957 -0.0078
-0.34