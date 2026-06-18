New Zealand Trade Surplus NZ$875 Million In May

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of NZ$800 Million in May, Statistics New Zealand revealed on Friday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of NZ$875 million and was down from the downwardly revised NZ$1.598 billion surplus in April (originally NZ$1.920 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$8.88 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$8.27 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$8.62 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$8.08 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.67 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.70 billion).