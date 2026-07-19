Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar GBP - NZD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
20.07.2026 01:10:37
New Zealand Trade Surplus NZ$23 Million In June
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$23 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of NZ$250 million and down from the downwardly revised NZ$577 million surplus in May (originally NZ$800 million).
Exports were up 25 percent on year to NZ$8.09 billion - easing from the downwardly revised NZ$8.54 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$8.88 billion).
Imports were down an annual 28 percent at NZ$8.07 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$8.07 billion surplus a month earlier (originally NZ$$8.08 billion).
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/NZD
|2.3020
|-0.0062
|-0.27
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel leicht aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street notierte mit negativen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.