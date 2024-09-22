Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.09.2024 00:00:12

New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were worth NZ$7.11 billion and exports were at NZ$6.15 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$963 million.

Australia will see September results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in August, their scores were 48.5 and 52.5, respectively.

Malaysia will provide August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will see August figures for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.34 percent.

Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Tuesday.

