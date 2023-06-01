Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'296 0.7%  SPI 14'881 0.6%  Dow 33'062 0.5%  DAX 15'854 1.2%  Euro 0.9748 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.9%  Gold 1'978 0.8%  Bitcoin 24'385 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.5%  Öl 74.3 2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Inflation Reduction Act: Warum die Tesla-Aktie überdurchschnittlich stark von US-Steuergutschriften profitieren dürfte
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Frankreich springt nach Krypto-Exodus in den USA in die Bresche
Zusammenschluss von Allkem und Livent: Folgt daraus nun eine Fusions- und Übernahmewelle in der Lithiumindustrie?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Valiant1478650Swatch1225515
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
02.06.2023 00:50:00

New Zealand Terms Of Trade Slips 1.5% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The terms of trade in New Zealand dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

The missed expectations for a decline of 1.3 percent following the 1.8 percent increase in the previous three months.

Export prices fell 6.9 percent in Q1, missing forecasts for a drop of 2.2 percent after easing 0.6 percent in the three months prior. Export volume rose 1.0 percent, beating forecasts for a flat reading after slumping 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Import prices dropped 5.4 percent on quarter versus expectations for a fall of 0.8 percent after shedding 2.1 percent in the previous quarter.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich wohl - Bundesgarantien für CS-Rettung zurückbezahlt
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: EU-Zulassung für Novartis-Medikament Cosentyx - Sandoz plant Umzug bis 2024
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche will kalifornischen Standort Vacaville schliessen
US-Repräsentantenhaus billigt Anhebung der US-Schuldengrenze: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Märkte beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Grün
Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
NVIDIA-Aktie erlebt einen Kurssprung: Top-Analyst warnt vor zu hoher Bewertung
Swatch-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Schwache Schweizer Uhrenexportzahlen setzen Swatch-Papiere unter Druck
Trotz Verbot Chinas von Kryptowährungen: Regierung plant Blockchain-Forschungszentrum
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia gewinnt am Nachmittag kräftig
Salesforce-Aktie tief im Minus: Gewinn von Salesforce springt an - Ausblick enttäuscht aber

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.0641 -0.0036
-0.17

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit