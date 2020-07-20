20.07.2020 00:45:08

New Zealand Services Sector Jumps Back Into Expansion - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand swung back into expansion territory in June, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 54.1.

That's up sharply from the upwardly revised 37.5 in May (originally 37.2) and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This was the first time the sector exhibited expansion since February, and the highest value since January.

Individually, new orders, sales, supplier deliveries and stocks all moved well into expansion, although employment continued to lag.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’449.00
0.91 %
Alcon 55.56
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 341.40
0.49 %
Givaudan 3’730.00
0.30 %
Nestle 108.74
0.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 355.70
-1.19 %
Swiss Re 75.82
-1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 196.50
-1.80 %
Adecco Group 45.30
-2.43 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-2.66 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
17.07.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund - Are markets paying enough attention?
15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Optimistische Studie: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte fast bis auf 400'000 US-Dollar steigen
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Visa fokussiert sich mehr auf Bitcoin, Ripple und Co.
Tesla kämpft sich durch Corona-Krise - und lässt andere Autobauer hinter sich
Betrüger haben Tausende deutsche Kreditkarten gehackt
Starke Kurse erwartet: Diese US-Aktien empfehlen Experten für das dritte Quartal
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO verzeichnet Verluste
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verbilligt sich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB