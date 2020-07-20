|
20.07.2020 00:45:08
New Zealand Services Sector Jumps Back Into Expansion - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand swung back into expansion territory in June, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 54.1.
That's up sharply from the upwardly revised 37.5 in May (originally 37.2) and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
This was the first time the sector exhibited expansion since February, and the highest value since January.
Individually, new orders, sales, supplier deliveries and stocks all moved well into expansion, although employment continued to lag.
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht mit Verlust ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen kaum verändert -- DAX endet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend in der Gewinnzone
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte notierten am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich leicht im Plus. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils fester.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}