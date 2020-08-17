17.08.2020 00:45:03

New Zealand Services Index Steady At 54.3 In July - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in July at a steady pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 54.3.

That's unchanged from the June reading following an upward revision from 54.1, and it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the indices for sales, deliveries, stocks and mew orders were all in expansion territory, while employment was just beneath the line and contracted.

"Comments from those in the services sector still place COVID-19 front and center in terms of negative influences, with recovery comments a key feature of positive influences. With uncertainty ahead, we need to take results month by month," said BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope.

