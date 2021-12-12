SMI 12’598 -0.1%  SPI 16’093 -0.1%  Dow 35’971 0.6%  DAX 15’623 -0.1%  Euro 1.0420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’199 -0.2%  Gold 1’783 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’913 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.4%  Öl 75.3 1.7% 
13.12.2021 00:43:53

New Zealand Services Index Improves In November - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The service sector in New Zealand continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Monday with a Performance of Service index score of 46.5.

That's up from 44.9 in October, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components, sales (45.6), supplier deliveries (37.8) and stocks (46.7) were in contraction, while employment (50.3) and new orders (54.4) expanded.

"We can surely expect the PSI, and even the PMI, to improve in December, given New Zealand's move into the less-restrictive traffic-light system of COVID management near the start of the month. Still, the latest PSI and PMI results warn against taking a strong bounce in GDP for granted, at this point," BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert said.

