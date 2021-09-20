New Zealand Services Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index score was 57.9.

Hong Kong will release August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was up 3.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets are closed on Monday in Japan (Respect for the Aged Day), South Korea (Chuseok Festival) and Taiwan and China (Mid-Autumn Festival). Japan returns to action on Tuesday, while Taiwan and China are back on Wednesday and South Korea returns on Thursday.