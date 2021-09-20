SMI 11’936 -0.8%  SPI 15’475 -0.7%  Dow 34’585 -0.5%  DAX 15’490 -1.0%  Euro 1.0917 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’131 -0.9%  Gold 1’754 0.1%  Bitcoin 44’034 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9322 0.6%  Öl 75.5 -0.2% 
New Zealand Services Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index score was 57.9.

Hong Kong will release August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was up 3.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets are closed on Monday in Japan (Respect for the Aged Day), South Korea (Chuseok Festival) and Taiwan and China (Mid-Autumn Festival). Japan returns to action on Tuesday, while Taiwan and China are back on Wednesday and South Korea returns on Thursday.

