New Zealand Retail Sales Dip 0.1% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at NZ$24 billion.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$30 billion, down 0.7 percent on quarter (NZ$209 million).

The total value of actual retail sales was NZ$28 billion, down 2.8 percent (NZ$829 million), compared with the September 2023 quarter.

On a yearly basis, the volume of retail sales was down 2.5 percent after slipping 3.6 percent on year in the three months prior.