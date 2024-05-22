Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2024

New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q1 figures for retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to slip 0.3 percent on quarter after falling 1.9 percent in the previous three months, while core retail sales are seen flat after losing 1.7 percent in Q4.

Australia will see May figures for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in April, their scores were 49.6 and 53.6, respectively.

Singapore will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year. That follows the 1.2 percent quarterly increase and the 2.2 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.

Singapore also will see April figures for consumer prices, with annual overall inflation expected to rise 2.6 percent - easing from 2.7 percent in March. Core CPI is called steady at an annual 3.1 percent.

Japan will see May figures for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 49.6 and 54.3, respectively.

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.50 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 5.6 percent on year and exports dropped 10.9 percent for a trade deficit of $1.160 billion.

Taiwan will provide April data for industrial production; in March, production was up 3.99 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was flat on month and up 2.00 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Wesak Day and are off until Monday.

