Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.2%  SPI 17’040 0.3%  Dow 45’632 1.9%  DAX 24’363 0.3%  Euro 0.9394 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’488 0.5%  Gold 3’372 1.0%  Bitcoin 93’790 3.2%  Dollar 0.8017 -0.8%  Öl 67.8 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Energie-Effizienz im Urlaub: Diese Geräte sollten während der Abwesenheit vom Strom genommen werden
Von Geduld bis Disziplin: Die wichtigsten Regeln der Buffett-Strategie
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC): So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren gegangen
So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Worldcoin-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verloren
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
25.08.2025 00:02:04

New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release Q2 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to add 0.1 percent on quarter, easing from 0.8 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see June results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to climb 1.3 percent on month, up from 0.6 percent in May. The coincident is seen higher by 0.8 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.

Singapore will provide July numbers for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.6 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Zukunft des Geldes: Bitcoin, Ripple oder Ethereum - wer macht das Rennen?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 34: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zweifelhafter Erfolg für Tesla-Aktie: US-Luftwaffe ordert Cybertrucks - für Zielübungen
RWE-Aktie im Minus: Halbjahresergebnisse etwas schwächer als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Finanzblogger hebt den Daumen: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nach Veröffentlichung der Quartalsbilanz zulegen
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels
Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SMI sackt am Mittwochmittag ab

Top-Rankings

KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 34: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}