25.08.2025 00:55:06

New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 0.5% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at NZ$25 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.8 percent gain in the three months prior.

The value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 0.1 percent (NZ$36 million).

By industry, the largest movements were: • electrical and electronic goods retailing - up 4.6 percent • supermarket and grocery stores - up 1.3 percent • clothing, footwear, and personal accessories - down 4.3 percent • pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 1.2 percent • department stores - up 1.0 percent.

