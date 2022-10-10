New Zealand Retail Card Spending Jumps 1.4% In September

(RTTNews) - Electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - after rising an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in August (originally 0.9 percent).

By spending category, the movements were: consumables, up NZ$20 million (0.8 percent); apparel, up NZ$15 million (4.3 percent); fuel, up NZ$12 million (2.0 percent); motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$2 million (0.9 percent); and durables, down NZ$10 million (0.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail card spending jumped 28.6 percent - accelerating from 26.9 percent in the previous month.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), increased 2.5 percent from August, up NZ$218 million.