Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’212 1.2%  SPI 16’958 1.1%  Dow 44’922 0.0%  DAX 24’423 0.5%  Euro 0.9404 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’483 0.9%  Gold 3’315 -0.5%  Bitcoin 91’564 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8075 0.0%  Öl 66.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Chancen für NVIDIA-Aktie: Zulieferer SK Hynix prognostiziert Wachstum im KI-Speichermarkt
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Aktien von Novo Nordisk im Aufwind, GoodRx-Aktie in Rot: Ozempic-Preissenkung in den USA & Zusammenarbeit
Intel-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Softbank steigt mit Milliardeninvestment bei Intel ein
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Neue KI-Chips für China trotz regulatorischer Hürden?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
20.08.2025 00:01:24

New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to trim its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, to 3.00 percent from 3.25 percent.

Japan will release June figures for core machinery orders and July data for imports, exports and trade balance. Machine orders are expected to slip 0.4 percent on month and rise 5.0 percent on year after falling 0.6 percent on month and gaining 4.4 percent on year in May.

Imports are expected to tumbled 10.4 percent on year after adding 0.2 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 2.1 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 196.2 billion yen, up from 153.1 billion yen a month earlier.

The central bank in Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. Its benchmark lending rate (5.25 percent), deposit facility rate (4.50 percent) and lending facility rate (6.00 percent) are all expected to remain unchanged.

Taiwan will see July numbers for export orders and Q2 data for current account. In June, export orders jumped 24.6 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $30.23 billion in Q1.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagierten Rüstungswerte Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT auf den Washington-Gipfel
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Xiaomi-Aktie: Xiaomi verzeichnet mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Dienstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
DocMorris-Aktie sackt ab: Verlust bleibt trotz stärkerem Umsatz hoch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag mit Einbussen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie unter Druck: Widersprüchliche Signale verwirren Anleger
Idorsia-Aktie im Minus: Endergebnis zum Rückkaufangebot für Wandelanleihen veröffentlicht
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn im Depot
So hat David Einhorn im zweiten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
George Soros: Diese Aktien kaufte er im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Depot von Starinvestor George Soros zu einigen Veränderungen. ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}