SMI 10'763 -0.9%  SPI 14'109 -0.9%  Dow 33'002 -1.3%  DAX 15'085 -1.1%  Euro 0.9643 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'096 -1.0%  Gold 1'823 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'245 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9214 0.0%  Öl 91.1 0.7% 
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
Deutsche Bank-Experten erwarten regelmässigere Boom-Bust-Zyklen und häufigere Rezessionen
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Minus
Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus
04.10.2023 00:00:11

New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50 percent.

Australia will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group; in August, their scores were -9.9 and -19.8, respectively.

South Korea will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from S&P Global; in August, the index scores was 48.9.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the week for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on Oct. 9.

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag im Tiefenrausch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag weit abgeschlagen
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta
"Das neue Intel": Investor Ron Baron traut Tesla-Aktie eine Verfünffachung zu
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Sika-Aktie leichter: Sika schraubt EBITDA-Margen-Ziel hoch - Organisatorische Neuaufstellung

