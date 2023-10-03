|
04.10.2023 00:00:11
New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50 percent.
Australia will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from the Australian Industry Group; in August, their scores were -9.9 and -19.8, respectively.
South Korea will see September results for the manufacturing PMI from S&P Global; in August, the index scores was 48.9.
Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the week for the National Day holiday and will resume trade on Oct. 9.
