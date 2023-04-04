|
05.04.2023 00:00:11
New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.00 percent.
Japan will see March results for its services PMI from Jibun Bank; in February, the index score was 54.2.
Australia will see March results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG, as well as the services PMI from Judi Bank. In February, the construction index was down 5.0 percent and the manufacturing index sank 6.4 percent, while the services index had a score of 50.7.
Singapore will release February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were down 9.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.
Thailand will provide March data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 3.30 percent on year - easing from 3.79 percent in February. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 1.82 percent, down from 1.93 percent in the previous month.
Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for the Qingming Festival and will re-open on Thursday.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterer Ölpreisanstieg: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach. Der SMI zeigte sich am Dienstag zögerlich, während der DAX moderat zulegen konnte. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}