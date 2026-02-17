Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9130 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’879 -2.3%  Bitcoin 52’011 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7701 0.0%  Öl 67.4 -1.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
18.02.2026 00:00:12

New Zealand Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate steady at 2.25 percent.

New Zealand also will see Q4 data on producer prices. PPI inputs are seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter, up from 0.2 percent in Q3. Outputs are tipped to rise 0.7 percent, up from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were up 5.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 12.0 percent for a trade deficit of 113.5 billion yen.

Australia will provide Q4 numbers for its wage price index; in the previous three months, wages were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year.

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:12 Dank Guirassy: BVB nimmt Kurs auf Königsklassen-Achtelfinale
22:41 Vance bekräftigt: Iran darf keine Atomwaffen besitzen
22:17 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
21:57 GNW-News: Die Kaffeebranche kennt bereits die 100 besten Coffeeshops der Welt
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Nestle auf 'Equal Weight' - Ziel 80 Franken
21:13 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Milliardenvergleich in US-Rechtsstreitigkeiten zu Glyphosat
21:04 Selenskyj drängt auf europäische Produktion von Flugabwehrraketen
20:47 ROUNDUP 3: Skepsis nach Verhandlungen zwischen USA und Iran bleibt groß
20:44 Devisen: Euro holt Verluste auf