New Zealand PPI Inputs +3.6% On Quarter, Outputs +2.6% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Producer price inputs in New Zealand were up 3.6 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - accelerating from 1.1 percent in the three months prior.

PPI outputs rose 2.6 percent on quarter, up from 1.4 percent in the previous three months.

Farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 3.2 percent on quarter, while capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.8 percent.

The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 19.3 percent; petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 20.8 percent; and dairy product manufacturing, up 6.3 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 31.1 percent; building construction, up 3.6 percent; and petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 10.8 percent.