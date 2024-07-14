Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’365 0.9%  SPI 16’416 0.8%  Dow 40’001 0.6%  DAX 18’748 1.2%  Euro 0.9790 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’043 1.3%  Gold 2’411 -0.2%  Bitcoin 51’590 0.3%  Dollar 0.8953 0.0%  Öl 85.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Trump Media & Technology111854123Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278Logitech2575132
Top News
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
DWS, Vanguard, BlackRock & Co.: So hat sich Europas ETF-Markt in Q2 entwickelt
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Nach Attentat auf Trump: FDP-Präsident nennt Versuch "schockierend"
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
15.07.2024 00:42:04

New Zealand Performance Of Services Index Slumps In June - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to contract in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 40.2.

That's down from the downwardly revised 42.6 in May (originally 43.0) and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, sales (35.6), employment (45.6), new orders (38.3). inventories (43.5) and supplier deliveries (41.6) all were deep in contraction territory.

"The Performance of Services Index has been well below average for more than a year," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said. "Moreover, the weakness appears to be accelerating."

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Generative KI wird zum Billionenmarkt: Kann Palantir nach NVIDIA als nächstes profitieren?
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase
Rekord: Sachsen trennt sich von Bitcoins im Wert von fast 700 Millionen Dollar - an einem Tag
Gegen BYD wird ermittelt: Thailand stellt Preispolitik des E-Autoherstellers auf den Prüfstand
Salzgitter plant Übernahme von Aurubis: Zukunft der Kupferaktie ungewiss
Krypto-Analyst zuversichtlich: Bullenzyklus von Kryptowährung Bitcoin noch lange nicht vorbei
Fed-Vertreter beteuern: Geldpolitik funktioniert, nur nicht so schnell wie gewünscht
Wie NVIDIA: MicroStrategy-Aktie springt dank Aktiensplit-Ankündigung nach oben
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So bewegt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.1205 0.0023
0.11

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit