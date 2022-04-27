New Zealand March Trade Deficit NZ$392 Million

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$392 million in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday

That's up from the downwardly revised NZ$691 million deficit in February (originally a NZ$385 million shortfall).

Exports were up 17 percent on year to NZ$6.67 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.22 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.49 billion).

Imports jumped an annual 25 percent to NZ$7.06 billion, accelerating from the upwardly revised NZ$5.91 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.88 billion).