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12.06.2026 00:41:58

New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand lipped into contraction territory in May, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 49.9.

That's down from 50.5 in April, and it falls beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components of the survey, employment (49.6) contracted, while production (50) was stagnant and deliveries (51.9), finished stocks (53.8) and new orders (50.1) expanded.

"We believe the sector is likely to go through a flat patch during winter but, Middle East willing, we still think the broader economy can pick up some momentum at the tail end of this year so there is no reason to believe manufacturing will be an exception," said BNZ Head of Research Stephen Toplis.

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